Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,076,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

