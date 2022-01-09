J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.77).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.31) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 275.20 ($3.71). 2,877,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.23. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

