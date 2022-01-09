IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 0.2%

IWG plc (LON:IWG)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287.60 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 293.20 ($3.95). 786,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,469,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.90 ($3.96).

Several research firms recently commented on IWG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.37).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

