iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

STAR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

