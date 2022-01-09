iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 64,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,285 shares.The stock last traded at $158.24 and had previously closed at $157.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

