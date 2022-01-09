iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lessened by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,336 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

