iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.