iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,316,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.63 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

