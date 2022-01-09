iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 409,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 486,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

