iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Increased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.41 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

