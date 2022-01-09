iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.