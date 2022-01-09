iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,222. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

