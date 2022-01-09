iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 278.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

