IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Financial Contrast

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IronNet and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IronNet and ShotSpotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.17 $1.23 million ($0.11) -255.18

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IronNet and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

IronNet currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 360.53%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.88%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Volatility & Risk

IronNet has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

