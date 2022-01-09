Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

