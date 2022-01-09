IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CSML stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $38.59.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.