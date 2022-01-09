IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.77

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.77 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.51). IOG shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 526,494 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £191.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.11.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.