Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE CSR opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

