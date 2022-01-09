Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,411 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,997% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.