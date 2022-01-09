Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,251,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $138.60.

