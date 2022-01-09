Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

