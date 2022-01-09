Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.50). Approximately 161,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 167,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.48. The stock has a market cap of £312.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

