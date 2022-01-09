inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

INTT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in inTEST by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

