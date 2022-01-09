Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

