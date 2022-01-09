Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 129,527 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVP. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 386.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,128,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

