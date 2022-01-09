Interactive Financial Advisors Has $5.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

