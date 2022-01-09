Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.