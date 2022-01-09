Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

