Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,294,488 shares of company stock worth $97,147,927. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

