Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 3.5%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 140,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 346,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

