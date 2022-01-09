Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

