Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,395.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07391701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,095,695 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

