Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 113,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

