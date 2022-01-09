Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,111,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,510,904.28.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$267,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.60. The company had a trading volume of 202,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,928. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

