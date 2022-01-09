Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,534,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
