Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,534,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

