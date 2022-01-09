Inscription Capital LLC Takes $8.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 103,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $83.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

