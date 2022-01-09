Inscription Capital LLC Sells 47,533 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,533 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

