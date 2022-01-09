Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,615 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.