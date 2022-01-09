Inscription Capital LLC Invests $933,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $314.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.