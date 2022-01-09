Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $370.75 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

