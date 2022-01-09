Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 4,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00.

U opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

