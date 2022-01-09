Imago BioSciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 12th

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

