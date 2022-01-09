Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.31.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
