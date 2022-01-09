Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.