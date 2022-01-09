IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$62.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.75.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM opened at C$47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.43 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.22.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.