Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $54,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

