Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

