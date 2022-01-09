IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $550.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

