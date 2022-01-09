ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,722.45

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $138,722.45 and approximately $29,929.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

