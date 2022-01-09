IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.38 and a 52-week high of C$14.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

