IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IAA by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 42.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

